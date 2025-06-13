BCSO: Person found dead in Sandia Peak tram car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a person is dead in a tram car at Sandia Peak Thursday.

BCSO says all other tram cars have been stopped while they remove the body, and investigate.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com.

‼️BCSO Police Activity‼️ Deputies are on scene of deceased individual at the Tram. This may be causing delays for individuals who were riding the Tram. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Further details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/Oo6cYdFogK — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) June 13, 2025