BCSO investigates suspected homicide in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation after deputies found a man dead Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, BCSO deputies found 25-year-old Bryan Duran dead in the area of Douglas Road and Maplewood Avenue in southwest Albuquerque. Deputies then called homicide detectives out to the scene to take over the investigation.

A preliminary investigation found that Duran sustained at least one gunshot wound. BCSO also said they notified his family.

According to BCSO, details are limited at this time. However, they notified his family and will release more information as the investigation progresses.

They’re asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867).