BCSO looks for man wanted in attempted sexual assault

The Bernalillo County sheriff is asking for help to find a man who attacked a woman in the middle of the day at a popular walking area in northeast Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who attacked a woman in the middle of the day at a popular walking area in northeast Albuquerque.

The attack happened near Academy and Moon. The suspect is described as a white or light complected Hispanic male in his 20s.

They say he is around 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall, 170 to 180 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing a red hoodie and athletic shorts during the attempted assault.

If you have any information, you can contact Special Victims Unit detectives by texting BCSO to 847411.