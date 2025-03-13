BCSO places deputy on leave in connection with ‘DWI Deception’ scandal

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office confirmed they placed a deputy on leave for an internal investigation.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they placed a deputy on leave for an internal investigation.

BCSO Sheriff John Allen put deputy Jeffry Bartram on leave last Friday. A BCSO spokesperson would not say exactly why but did confirm Allen initiated the internal investigation after recently speaking with the FBI.

Allen fired now former undersheriff Johann Jareno in February after he was implicated in the federal DWI bribery investigation.

Former Deputy Jeff Hammerel already pleaded guilty to charges in the scheme, admitting he took bribes from a local attorney to get clients’ DWI cases dismissed.

BCSO hired Bartram on Feb. 15, 2010. He was with the DWI unit from July 2014 to August 2020.