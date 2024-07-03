BCSO sheriff, DA say social media and outdated laws is impacting juvenile crime

After seeing the person in those videos flee from law enforcement, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said he took it personally. He says he made it his mission to track that person down and get them off the streets.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Last night, KOB 4 showed you social media videos of what looks like illegal street racing, and fleeing law enforcement. The videos caught the attention of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

“I will find you and I will hunt you down. It’s the bottom line,” said BCSO Sheriff John Allen.

Allen was speaking directly to teen offenders Tuesday morning.

“I take it personally when you try to call out my deputies, and you run from us,” said Allen.

The warning comes after Bernalillo County deputies arrested three teens connected to the May murder of 16-year-old Jesus Quintana Cota.

Deputies also arrested 19-year-old Anthony Farias Saturday after tracking his alleged illegal street racing activity and fleeing law enforcement.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman says teen crime like this is directly linked to the outdated children’s code.

“For at least the last decade, if a juvenile commits a crime, there has simply been no consequences, no meaningful attempt at teaching the child accused of the crime that their behavior is unacceptable,” said Bregman.

BCSO Detective Cameron Carroll says combing through teen suspect’s social medias shows how little teens care about the violent crimes they commit.

“The callousness involved in this murder was eye-opening. We’ve, I’ve investigated quite a few homicides now, and this was one that was very appalling, because you have very young individuals, 16, 17,18 years old, talking about things like I’m talking to you now. But talking about violent crime in a way that makes it seem OK,” said Carroll.

Right now, Allen says the Bernalillo County Youth Services Center is home to 63 detainees, max is 65. He says there’s always concerns about what to do with teen offenders.

“We’re always in discussions to make sure that the most dangerous of juveniles are kept in custody and to see, you know, whether or not someone can be let out, or and who exactly they’re being let out too, if that is the case,” Allen said.

The sheriff says it’s not smart to post your crimes, but it does make it easier to find you.

“Keep bragging. You’re just making yourself a target,” said Allen.

Bregman says he knows the special legislative session is coming up. But that more of the focus is on criminal competency.

He urges lawmakers to use the upcoming 60-day session to really make major reforms to the children’s code.