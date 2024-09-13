BCSO: Shooting threats at multiple APS schools weren’t credible

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office advises you to be mindful of these threats but also to report them and let authorities handle it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says multiple shooting threats made toward several Albuquerque public schools were not credible.

The threats were primarily made through TikTok and various social media platforms. After a thorough investigation, BCSO determined the threats came from out-of-state accounts. According to BCSO, there hasn’t been any threats of danger made directly towards students or staff.

These threats have reportedly become a trend on social media. BCSO says they’ve added more law enforcement officers to the “targeted schools.” Leaders are now asking parents to encourage your kids not to repost the threats on social media. Just report it instead.