BCSO: SWAT standoff with alleged crime spree suspect in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BCSO activated SWAT to assist with a standoff in northwest Albuquerque, between deputies and an alleged crime spree suspect.

Around 11:18 a.m., SWAT was called to the 700 block of Candelaria Road where BCSO says 37-year-old Tommy Trujillo refused to get out of a blue Hyundai. Deputies reportedly engaged in a pursuit with Trujillo and the blue Hyundai – believed to be stolen – before the standoff began around 10:25 a.m.

Law enforcement believes the suspect is armed and dangerous. They’re encouraging people to avoid the area of Candelaria Road NW between 10th and 7th Street.

Trujillo is suspected of multiple vehicle thefts and an armed robbery of a business Monday morning. Police say he also made suicidal statements and engaged in multiple other pursuits they believed were endangering the public.

One of the pursuits reportedly began in the area of Griegos and 2nd Street around 8:30 a.m. and then proceeded northbound to Candelaria.

A witness told KOB 4 that, in the area of one of the pursuits, multiple cars were damaged.

Around 10:18 a.m., deputies were also searching for the suspect in the area of 4th and Grecian Avenue.

