BCSO: Woman arrested with more than a pound of drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County deputies are revealing details about another major drug bust as part of Operation Route 66 that’s targeting crime along Central.

Deputies arrested Reva Armijo on Tuesday night. They say she was driving a stolen car and had more than a pound of meth, 500 fentanyl pills, some heroin and crack cocaine. She’s now facing multiple charges.

Prosecutors have already filed a request to have a judge hold her until her trial.