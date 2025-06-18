Beating the summer heat in Albuquerque

It's no secret how hard it can be to beat the Albuquerque heat.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s burning up out there, but that’s not stopping folk from having fun in the sun. Thankfully, the city has a game plan for everyone in Albuquerque needing help to beat the heat.

On Tuesday, KOB 4 spoke with Matthew Whelan from the city, who said they plan to help out everyone in the sun, from the South Valley to the Northeast Heights.

This year, the city will be enhancing more of what they’ve been doing in the past.

“So the city’s been preparing, you know, for at least a few weeks, probably about a month, knowing that we were going to have a hot summer. But preparing like we do every year, just to be able to address issues that the residents may have or those who are experiencing homelessness may have,” said Matthew Whelan, deputy chief administrative officer for the City of Albuquerque.

Whelan says interaction teams from Albuquerque Community Services will be out all day every day throughout the summer. They will be handing out water bottles, sunscreen, and cooling towels, along with additional resources for those who are stuck outside, including rides to the city’s day shelters.

“They can go to many of our day shelters, like God’s Warehouse, The Good Shepherd, the Rock Noon Day, the Compassion Center, and First Nations. We work with all of those places, and those places are open during the day where people can go, not only to receive resources but also to cool down,” said Whelan.

Whelan also says the city’s splash pads and pools are open to the public. The city plans to turn on the sprinklers at certain city parks on days when the temps get even higher.

