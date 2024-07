It takes a big crew to get the MC-130 off of the ground and we got to talk with them about what it takes.

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Kirtland Air Force Base has been here for decades but we don’t always get to see what they do there so here’s a look behind the gate.

In the video above, you can see a look behind the gate with personnel working on the MC-130 you may have seen flying over the Albuquerque metro before.