Belen resident deals with flooding clean up

BELEN, N.M. – Some New Mexicans dealt with the aftermath of Wednesday’s intense storms on Thursday.

A viewer sent KOB 4 a video showing water rushing past homes and vehicles in front of her house in Belen. At one point, a white trailer was washed away.

Antonio Lucero was left cleaning up Thursday. He lives near the intersection of Calle De Baca and Highway 116. It’s a complete muddy mess with puddles of water remaining hours after the storm passed.

Lucero says our state’s Department of Transportation placed a canal-like fix and two culverts to keep the water from the arroyo on Calle De Baca from going to his property, but it didn’t work.

He says one of the culverts is plugged, and the second one was taken out. All Lucero wants is a more permanent fix.

“I would like to see DOT or the contractor come in and fix the issue. We’ve already flooded once, and we want to get this done. We’re not looking for damages or anything, we just want them to come and be responsible for what they did,” said Lucero.

Lucero says since Calle De Baca is in a flood area, his worry is with these storms ramping up – and monsoon season still ahead of us – his property can’t take much more flooding.

We did check with DOT on this issue, and they are looking into it for us. They say because of the railroad tracks, there is no formal drainage in the area, and berms have functioned as informal retention ponds.

Following Wednesday night’s excessive rainfall, the ponds overflowed, resulting in localized flooding that has affected nearby residents.

They say there is a meeting scheduled with the local conservancy district and a resident for 8 a.m. Monday to assess the source of the water flow, and understand how residents have previously mitigated flooding. Adding, “it remains unclear whether the flooding was solely due to the unusual volume of rainfall or if the berms require modification or maintenance.”