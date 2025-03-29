Beloved umpire killed in crash honored at Little League opening game

Friday night was a night tiny baseball lovers have been waiting for. Dozens of them and their families hit the fields for opening night at Roadrunner Little League. But someone was missing, Terry Dolan.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Friday night was a night tiny baseball lovers have been waiting for. Dozens of them and their families hit the fields for opening night at Roadrunner Little League. But someone was missing, Terry Dolan.

The beloved umpire and volunteer was killed in a car crash last summer. But now Terry’s name will live on at the fields that he spent hours caring for.

“This was a place our kids played T-ball and baseball and Terry got involved in doing that because he always loved working with kids,” said Melinda Dolan.

But this year his wife, Melinda Dolan, was there without him.

“The buffer of shock has worn off, and with every passing week he doesn’t walk through the door, I’m reminded of the permanence of the loss,” Melinda said.

Last August, Terry left his home to go to the gym, and he never made it back. Police say Dustin Zumwalt ran a red light on Menaul as Terry was starting through a green light on Eubank. Zumwalt crashed into Terry, killing him.

Zumwalt is facing vehicular homicide and careless driving charges. The charges were filed in February, six months after Terry’s death.

“It’s a tremendous feeling of reassurance that the circumstances around Terry being killed are not going to be written off as a traffic violation, because that was my greatest fear,” said Melinda.

Terry was a beloved umpire, mentor, and longtime volunteer at Roadrunner Little League.

Although Terry will never see another season again, this will serve as a reminder of his love for the game. It will hang on the fence of the field dedicated in his honor – Terry Dolan Rookie Field.

Melinda says she hopes everyone who passes by the field remembers just how much this place, and the players, meant to Terry.

“It was such a blessing to our family in general, but to him in particular,” said Melinda. “His heart was all in it.”

If Zumwalt is convicted of vehicular homicide, he could face up to six years in prison.

Melinda says that’s not enough. She’s working with lawmakers to increase penalties for reckless driving.

There was a bill to do just that this session, but it never went up for a vote. Melinda though, is not giving up.