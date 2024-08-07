Bernalillo County animal shelter starts campaign to find homes for animals

The Bernalillo County animal shelter's numbers – and creativity – are at all-time highs.

“Sometimes people just come in with blinders, you know, and then you have people that they can’t step into a shelter because it breaks their heart, so they go to the rescues. The rescues are full too,” said Tiffany Chamblee, engagement and outreach manager of Bernalillo County Animal Care.

Chamblee is doing everything she can to get adopters in the door. Most recently, that included a pie to the face when she lost the shelter’s Adoption Pie Face Showdown by two adoptions.

“It was fun, and it was the staff really loved it. It was engaging. It kind of boosted morale,” said Chamblee.

The shelter just launched another adoption competition called the Water Balloon Splash Out. Both teams need community support.

“It’s just another incentive for us to just do a little bit better, try a little bit harder, get more animals out,” Chamblee said.

Each adoptable pet in the competition is assigned a number.

“They’re all of our long stay animals, or are hard to adopt animals,” said Chamblee.

Their number is based off of how long they’ve been at the shelter, and how hard it’s been for people to consider them.

“We’re hoping that we can get up to 1,000 balloons, and may the odds be in each team’s favor of who gets the most balloons,” Chamblee said.

The plan is to use those balloons to help the shelter staff blow off some steam at an event next month.

“We figured that, you know, the afternoon, early evening of September 11, would be a great time, because that day is very, very hard for a lot of people, and what better way to end it than on a happy, positive note,” said Chamblee.

Coming after a tough summer of overcrowding, and a recent parvo outbreak that kept the shelter shut down for a day.

“Things aren’t easy around here, and so giving them some a little bit of fun, something to look forward to that’s going to benefit our mental health a lot,” Chamblee said.

Going to a permanent home will help the mental health of dogs like “Ace” and “Bright.” Both worth 40 balloons, and clearly itching to get out of the shelter. Or “Carmel,” worth 25 balloons.

“Carmel has been in foster care a couple of times,” said Chamblee.

Making him good with kittens, and kids. Or heavy hitters like “Donna” worth 50 water balloons and clearly a big fan of the camera.

“They’re all fabulous animals,” Chamblee said.

Chamblee says they just a need a chance.

“Just be open-minded about these adult dogs too. You can teach old dogs new tricks,” said Chamblee.

Every animal in the shelter – except puppies – are worth at least two water balloons.

The event on Sept. 11 will be open to the public with a DJ and food trucks.