Bernalillo County approves up to $942M in bonds for solar manufacturing facility

The facility is set to be built near Mesa del Sol.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — County commissioners approved up to $942 million in revenue bonds for a manufacturing facility set to be built near Mesa del Sol.

Ebon Solar plans to build around an 834,000-square-foot solar cell manufacturing facility. It would go up next to Maxeon’s $1 billion solar cell factory.

Together, they estimate the two factories will bring 2,700 new, high-paying jobs to the Albuquerque metro.