Bernalillo County approves up to $942M in bonds for solar manufacturing facility

By KOB

Bernalillo County approves bonds for solar manufacturing facility

The facility is set to be built near Mesa del Sol.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — County commissioners approved up to $942 million in revenue bonds for a manufacturing facility set to be built near Mesa del Sol.

Ebon Solar plans to build around an 834,000-square-foot solar cell manufacturing facility. It would go up next to Maxeon’s $1 billion solar cell factory.

Together, they estimate the two factories will bring 2,700 new, high-paying jobs to the Albuquerque metro.