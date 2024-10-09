Bernalillo County Commission approves request for $100M in affordable housing funds

Commissioners are asking for $100 million from the New Mexico Legislature to invest in affordable housing.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County commissioners made a big move to boost affordable housing in New Mexico this week, calling for $100 million in funding.

Reports show Bernalillo County will need around 28,000 additional housing units to meet the growing demand by 2035. County commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to ask the New Mexico Legislature for $100 million in the upcoming session – all to go to affordable housing.

“We are asking for $100 million because the crisis is upon us. We need to be bold because we have a problem on our streets, we have a problem with affordable, available housing,” one commissioner noted.

The money would go toward collaborative projects among the city, the county and the Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative.

Tuesday’s resolution passed the commission in a 4-1 vote.