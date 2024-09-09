Bernalillo County fire crews put out junkyard fire on Pajarito Mesa

Crews had to shuttle water in as the fire kicked smoke into the air.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews responded to a junkyard fire on the Pajarito Mesa that they say took a lot of resources to put out.

According to BCFR, they contained it to the property line. However, because of the remote location, they said it was difficult to get water out there. They even had to shuttle thousands of gallons on dirt roads to get it under control. Thankfully, they eventually did get it under control.