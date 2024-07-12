Bernalillo County fire crews stop half-acre fire in South Valley

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews say they quickly contained a half-acre fire and stopped it from spreading further in the South Valley.

BCFR officials posted about it on their social media Friday around 11:30 a.m. Crews stopped the fire from going into a nearby exposure.

Roads are closed on La Vega and Arenal Road, near where it happened. They ask you to seek an alternate route in the meantime.

Details are limited. We will keep you posted on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.