Bernalillo County introduces new job rotation program

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – Whether you’re looking to start fresh or hit a stroke of bad luck, everyone needs some help from time to time.

“For someone who had some issues, had some challenges, it means the world to them,” said Cindy WeaselBear, a Bernalillo County talent manager.

Lex Wenberg is one of those people, he’s a retired veteran who was having a hard time finding employment after he got out.

“In the military we are told where to go, where to be, what our jobs will be and where we are going to live and everything, and it takes a lot of stress out of that process. In the private sector, all of that comes back on us and everyone has to figure out where they are going,” said Wenberg.

Thanks to Bernalillo County, Wenberg found just the program to reignite his life after service.

“I know where I am going to be next because of the FLAME program. They are letting me experience everything that the county has to offer, and I think that is excellent,” Wenberg said.

“FLAME” stands for the Foundational Learning Alliance for Maintaining Employment, and it’s a 12-month job rotation program. Every three months, they rotate to a new department within Bernalillo County, learning everything from working at an animal shelter to fleet work and accounting.

“It is actually quite amazing to be in a room full of individuals who feel like they have no value, only to learn that they do,” said WeaselBear.

People in the program work 40 hours a week with full benefits. They also complete bi-weekly training courses to help them gain permanent employment after the year is up.

“You’re in good hands here, Cindy and her team are phenomenal coaches. They are always there no matter what I need, and they are the backbone, so I can rely on them,” Wenberg said.

Right now, 12 people are in the program, but the county is looking for more.

Applicants need to have a high school diploma or equivalent and complete a 20-hour employability workshop, which is free from the county.

“Anybody who struggling, anybody who wants to make a better life for them. We have done private sessions for people down at Tiny Homes, we are working with some that are trying to get out of the homeless state,” said WeaselBear.

For more information on the FLAME program, click here.