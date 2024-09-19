Bernalillo County ready for annual East Mountain Celebration

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County is hosting this year’s East Mountain Celebration this Sunday afternoon at Vista Grande Community Center in Sandia Park.

The event will feature live music, vendor booths, food trucks and a car show. Cynical Bird and National Institute of Flamenco will perform. The county will also honor citizens who have made significant contributions to the community. The event will also feature artisan vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and booths from local organizations.

The themes of the celebration are “Fire Safety and Awareness” and “First Responder Appreciation”. Bernalillo County hopes to bringing the community together for a day of “fun, entertainment, and education”. Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue will host interactive safety activities, such as a fire safety blow-up house.

“We are proud to celebrate the East Mountain community and especially grateful to honor our first responders, who play a crucial role in keeping us safe,” said Eric Olivas, the county commissioner for District 5. “This event is an opportunity for families to come together, learn about fire safety, and enjoy a fun and exciting day of entertainment.”

You can park for free at East Mountain High School, just a short walk away from the event. You can also park at San Antonito Elementary School and take a shuttle to the event.

If you go, they’re encouraging you to carpool. Signage will direct drivers to parking areas.

For more information, you can click here or call 505-803-8810.