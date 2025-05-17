Bernalillo County seeks public input during search for new fire chief

After seven years, Bernalillo County Fire is looking for their next chief. Greg Perez announced earlier this year he was leaving.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After seven years, Bernalillo County Fire is looking for their next chief. Greg Perez announced earlier this year he was passing on the torch, but he isn’t going far and will continue his role as deputy county manager of public safety.

“We are working with URE Consulting, and they have experience in fire and rescue, and so we are looking for the next chief from anywhere,” said Kristen Ferguson, the public safety communications specialist with Bernalillo County.

In a statement, Perez said he felt “the department was in a great place and now was a good time to step aside and make way for new leadership.”

Perez will serve as interim chief until the position is filled. Aside from the national search, county leaders want to hear from the people the fire department serves.

“The fire chief has a direct role with public safety, with the community, community engagement, emergency preparedness. So it is a really important role that we want to make sure that the community is getting a chance to put their suggestions in about,” said Ferguson.

They’re hosting a public meeting on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Alvarado Square in the Commission Chambers.

Ferguson said they also asked for public input when they hired the county manager.

“Community engagement, especially in this process, is important because it is not just an internal role but a role that directly impacts public safety and the community,” she said.

The county will also be getting input from county firefighters.

“This is the only community meeting that has been scheduled so far, but we are having meetings for the members of the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue that will also take place on Monday, so they will get the chance as well to give their input,” said Ferguson.