Bernalillo County sets 3 special meetings for county manager search

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County will host three special meetings as the embattled search for the next county manager continues.

Concerns have stemmed from the transparency of the selection process. Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada has been most vocal, even storming out of a commission meeting.

The current manager, Julie Morgas Baca, is set to retire June 30. Quezada says some commissioners are “working outside of the boundaries” to find her replacement.

Quezada even introduced a resolution to make that process more transparent to the public. The resolution would offer a series of town halls and information sessions in every district, along with a question and answer session with finalists.

Now, three special meetings will take place regarding this process. Each meeting will have allotted time for public comment where county residents, employees and other interested parties can give input.

All of the meetings are open to attend in person. However being that they are during the workday, there are virtual attendance options as well:

Tuesday, May 28, at 2 p.m.

Pinon Conference Room, #7W07

Seventh Floor, 415 Silver Ave. S.W., Albuquerque

Wednesday, May 29, at 2 p.m.

Bernalillo County Commission Chambers

First Floor, 415 Silver Ave. S.W., Albuquerque

Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m.

Bernalillo County Commission Chambers

First Floor, 415 Silver Ave. S.W., Albuquerque

There is also a five-person search committee that Bernalillo County Commissioners have appointed. The committee will vet and interview applicants. Then, they will recommend a short list of candidates to the County Commission for consideration.

The committee consists of:

Chair Juan Vigil, former county manager

Tim Cummins, former city councilor and county commissioner

Maggie Hart Stebbins, former county commissioner and New Mexico Natural Resources trustee

Yolanda Montoya-Cordova, former president of the Albuquerque Public School Board

Venice Ceballos, program operations director for Community Health Worker Initiatives

The county manager reports to county commissioners and runs the day-to-day operations of the county. Updates on the search for the new county manager will be posted here.

