Bernalillo County to host ‘Evening in Paradise’ family event

The event is a free movie night for the whole family. Commissioner Walt Benson stopped by to talk about it.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — County officials are hosting an event that they call an “Evening in Paradise” for the whole family to enjoy.

It’s a free movie night that is open to people of all ages. It is taking place at Paradise Hills Park this Saturday from 3-8 p.m. They’re showing “Wonka” and will have entertainment, food, artisans and vendors.

