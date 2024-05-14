Bernalillo County to offer free lunches for kids and teens this summer

The county offers free lunches for youth up to 18 years old, beginning in early June. Here are more details.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This summer, Bernalillo County is bringing back its program offering free lunches for children and teens, ages 1-18.

The program begins June 3 and is available to children and teens in the unincorporated areas of the county, including the South Valley, North Valley, East Mountains, the Pueblo of Isleta and Paradise Hills.

The county says they’ve offered thousands of free and nutritious meals to those in need each summer for over 50 years. The meals are served at county parks, community centers, recreation programs, mobile home parks and apartment complexes.

The meals are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. They must receive the entire meal and eat on-site (except for non-congregate sites)

Olivia Vasquez, the program manager, talked more about it in the video above.

