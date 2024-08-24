Bernalillo County to roll out new speed cameras Monday

The City of Albuquerque already has speed cameras set up around town. But now get ready for new speed cameras to go live from Bernalillo County.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque already has speed cameras set up around town. But now get ready for new speed cameras to go live from Bernalillo County.

The cameras will not just be on unincorporated roads, some of them will be in city limits.

Two of them are going to be in the northwest part of town, along Golf Course and Paradise, right by the intersection. A few more will be going up in the southern part of town, along Isleta Boulevard, Bridge Road, and Arenal Road.

The county is also planning to put up additional cameras along Coors and Dennis Chavez. As well as Alameda by the Rio Grande, and Tramway.

Starting Monday, a 30-day warning period will begin for the cameras that are live. Folks will get a notice in the mail, but no fine.

Starting Sept. 15 though, drivers caught speeding will be subject to a $100 citation, or a $25 fine and four hours of community service.