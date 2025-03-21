BikeABQ pushes governor to sign bike safety bill into law

BikeABQ is one of the many cycling advocate groups hoping Senate Bill 73 makes it across the finish line.

“This bill is really important for bicycle safety, and it is something that can be implemented for free,” said Eric Biedermann, a BikeABQ board member.

The bill would allow cyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield sign. Once they roll up to a stop sign, they simply look both ways for any oncoming traffic, and if not they can roll through the stop sign without fully stopping.

“At an intersection controlled by a traffic light if there is a red light, the bicyclist must come to a complete stop. But if there is no conflicting traffic, pedestrian bicycle or car with right of way, that cyclist would be allowed to proceed through the intersection without waiting for the green light,” said Biedermann.

Biedermann says the law would be a simple change with no capital costs to implement. It would simply keep the flow of traffic moving and make it safer for cyclists at intersections.

“This has had significant safety benefits in all states where it has been implemented. Idaho is the first in 1982, but since then 10 other states plus the District of Columbia implemented laws like this. Everyone has seen a significant reduction in collision between bicycles and cars at intersections,” Biedermann said.

The bill has passed the House and the Senate and heads to the governor’s desk. They’re asking New Mexicans to call and email the governor to encourage her to sign it by Saturday.

“I think the grassroots effort here is really what the success of this bill depends on, so we are looking for all of the support we can,” said Biedermann.