Bill to block schools from banning tribal regalia at gradation heads to governor’s desk 

SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s almost time for spring break, and that means graduation season is just around the corner.

This year, state lawmakers are making sure New Mexico’s Indigenous students don’t face any consequences for what they choose to wear on stage.

“It’s just one more way for us to celebrate that diversity in a moment when it’s really special for these young people,” said state Sen. Benny Shendo.

Every single House and Senate lawmaker approved a bill this year, blocking public schools – and charter schools – from banning tribal regalia at school graduations. It was an issue that took center stage at Farmington High School in 2024.

“I think the whole situation was handled poorly by all of the people at Farmington High School,” said Makenna Pete, a Farmington High School junior.

An Indigenous student was forced to switch her beaded graduation cap for a normal one, sparking significant backlash.

“It would just mean so much for me and my family and other students to be able to say, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t go away from my culture and that it’s something I can be proud of,’” Pete said.

The district eventually revised its policies, but state lawmakers are making sure incidents like that never happen again in New Mexico.

“To me, it’s almost a shame that we have to pass a law. I wish that people would just understand and do the right thing, but that’s not happening,” said Shendo.

The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk, and it has an emergency clause attached, meaning if she signs it, it will go into effect immediately – just in time for the upcoming graduation season.