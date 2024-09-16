Blake’s Lotaburger sells signature Hatch green chile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the first time ever, Blake’s Lotaburger offered boxes of its special blend of green chile for $20.

“This is not a money making event,” said Nghia Ngo, a Blake’s Lotaburger director of Internal Operations. “When you go to the grocery store, it costs a lot more to buy chile and roast it, so this is just more of a kind of a good gesture that we want. We want everybody to have a piece of Blake’s.”

Once Burqueños saw, and smelled the chile, they couldn’t resist.

“The smell, the taste. I mean, everything I make at home, I like to have green chile,” said Omar Garcia.

Blake’s green chile is grown just a few hours away.

“What makes our chile special is it’s grown in Hatch, New Mexico, and a place where my family has been farming for over 80 years,” said Chris Franzoy, manager of Young Guns Chile.

Young Guns Chile worked with Blake’s to come up with the restaurant’s very own special blend.

“It’s got a sweet, spicy, smoky flavor to it, and that’s what’s so unique about it. It really that the heat will sneak up on you in the time you finish your burger or burrito. You’ll know it’s there,” said Franzoy.

If you missed out, be on the lookout for another roast. Reps with Blake’s say they want to bring back the event to restaurants across the state.