Bloomfield officer shot, suspect killed during traffic stop

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. – A Bloomfield police officer is recovering in the hospital after a suspect shot him during a traffic stop.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the officer made a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. Monday. They say the person he pulled over shot at him.

The officer returned fire, killing that driver.

Officials are not releasing the name of the officer or the suspect who died yet.

