Blue 2 Fire nearing 7,000 acres but slowing Monday

RUIDOSO, N.M. — U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday that the Blue 2 Fire is now at 6,863 acres, still with no containment.

There are 532 personnel working to get the fire under control, including personnel in the air who officials say were very active over the fire Sunday. A video on social media showed an air tanker dropping fire retardant over the northwest part of the fire.

There are 11 crews, 23 engines, four helicopters and two bulldozers working the fire. Officials say firefighters are working both day and night shifts to suppress the fire. They’re using hand tools and bulldozers to build a fireline, while air resources are hard at work.

Throughout the night, firefighters conducted burnout operations to eat up the fuel between the fireline and the edge of the fire. That helps reduce the movement of the fire, just as placing sprinklers and hoses around houses protects structures.

The estimate of 6,683 acres is up from their estimate of 6,213 acres Saturday. Still, the growth is slower than in previous days. Crews also say the fire has had little movement overnight.

GO – Bonito Lake, Forest Road 127A, Forest 107, and 108 have been evacuated. Nogal Canyon Road, Villa Madonna and Loma Grande Subdivision needs to evacuate immediately. Residents of Highway 127A are also evacuating.

SET – Ranchman’s Camp, Magado’s Creek Subdivisions, Sun Valley, Eagle Creek Sports Complex, Angus, Ski Run, Alto Area, Eagle Creek and Sierra Vista are on SET status and should be prepared to evacuate if needed.

READY – Enchanted Loop Community and areas east and north of the community are on READY status. That includes High Sierra Estates, Copper Canyon, Copper Ridge Canaan Trail, Western Sonterra Subdivisions east of 48 and north and south of 37.

Officials relocated the evacuation shelter Sunday to the Capitan High School, and the County Fairgrounds are still open for animals — both are open 24 hours.

The Ready, Set, Go! guide is available here.

The Lincoln County Fire Service is sharing evacuation updates here.

Officials believe the fire started due to a lightning strike last Friday, May 17.

There is an air quality alert in effect for the area around this fire. In the video above, Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker has a look at what conditions the area can expect.