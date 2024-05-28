Blue 2 Fire now over 7,000 acres near Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. — U.S. Forest Service officials said Tuesday that the Blue 2 Fire is now at 7,178 acres, still with no containment.

10 crews, 32 engines, six helicopters and six bulldozers with five water tenders are fighting to get the Blue 2 Fire under control – that’s 533 people.

Loretta Benavidez, the public information officer for the Blue 2 Fire, says it sounds like a lot of people, but even with everyone helping out, the fire is at a high stake to growing bigger.

“That’s why they’re very conservative in calling containment. That’s why we’re still looking at 0% containment because you see the winds, you see the vegetation, and there’s still a lot of potential and the fuel that’s available, there’s still a lot of potential for this fire to continue moving,” said Benavidez.

The aerial crew was very active over the fire Sunday. A video on social media showed an air tanker dropping fire retardant over the northwest part of the fire.

Officials say firefighters are working both day and night shifts to suppress the fire. They’re using hand tools and bulldozers to build a fireline, while air resources are hard at work.

Throughout the night, firefighters conducted burnout operations to eat up the fuel between the fireline and the edge of the fire. That helps reduce the movement of the fire, just as placing sprinklers and hoses around houses protects structures.

The estimate of 7,178 acres is up from their estimate of 6,683 acres Monday. Still, the growth is slower than in previous days. Crews also say the fire has had little movement overnight.

Benavidez says the fire is spreading northeast, and they expect to place more homes under the Ready, Set, Go program. She wants to urge people to not wait until the last minute to get everything ready.

“You need to have important items, important paper, that kind of medications, packed in your car and have your car ready to go when people say go,” Benavidez said.

More than 3,600 homes are currently under the Ready, Set, Go protocol:

GO – Bonito Lake Road, Forest Road 107 and 108, Nogal Canyon Road, Villa Madonna, Loma Grande Subdivision, Highway 127A need to evacuate if not already.

SET – Ranchman’s Camp, Magado’s Creek Subdivisions, Sun Valley, Eagle Creek Sports Complex, Angus, Ski Run, Alto Area, Eagle Creek and Sierra Vista are on SET status and should be prepared to evacuate if needed.

READY – Alto area, Enchanted Loop Community and areas east and north of the community are on READY status. That includes High Sierra Estates, Copper Canyon, Copper Ridge, Canaan Trail, Western Sonterra Subdivisions east of 48 and north and south of 37, Pine Hill Trail, Village of Capitan

“We’re just asking people to comply when they’re asked to get ready, get set or to go,” said Benavidez.

Officials relocated the evacuation shelter Sunday to the Capitan High School, and the County Fairgrounds are still open for animals — both are open 24 hours.

The Ready, Set, Go! guide is available here.

The Lincoln County Fire Service is sharing evacuation updates here.

Officials believe the fire started due to a lightning strike last Thursday, May 16.

There is an air quality alert in effect for the area around this fire.

