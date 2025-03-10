Blue Star Mothers to accept donations this week for ‘Operation Hope’

It can be comforting to receive a care package when you're away from home, especially if you're serving in the military.

Now, you can help some of the local men and women deployed with Blue Star Mother’s “Operation Hope.”

The spring packing event takes place this Saturday. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 216 Claremont Avenue NW.

