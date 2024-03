SOCORRO, N.M. — BNSF Railway confirmed field personnel are responding to a report of a train derailment Monday night near Socorro.

According to BNSF, officials received a “preliminary report of a derailment” around 10:03 p.m. Monday. They say it affected the main track.

Personnel are responding to assess the derailment site.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.