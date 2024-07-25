Boarded up Walmart in SE Albuquerque under contract

KOB 4 learned that the property is currently under contract. We don't know what is going up in that space, but it's giving people hope.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For more than a year, residents in the International District, who used to rely on the Walmart off San Mateo for groceries, have had to search far and wide for fresh produce.

KOB’s 4 Investigates team highlighted the food desert this caused for people who no longer have easy access to healthy food. But there may be light at the end of this very dark tunnel for people living in the area.

We learned that the property is currently under contract. We don’t know what is going up in that space, but it’s giving people hope.

“There are people because of disability would walk here, and obviously they can’t walk here anymore. The next closest thing was the Walgreens, that is closed now,” said Enrique Cardiel, executive director of the city’s Health Equity Council.

Cardiel says this part of town is a food desert.

“It is just not convenient or easy for folks to get to fresh food. There are a lot of places where you can buy processed food, super sugar enhanced type of food. But not fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat, those kinds of things,” said Cardiel.

But not all hope is lost, according to a real estate website, the property is under contract.

“People would like there to definitely to be a grocery of what was lost before. A pharmacy, maybe banking services, those were things inside the Walmart that disappeared with Walmart,” Cardiel said.

It’s still unclear what could be moving into this lot. Cardiel hopes it’s something helpful to nearby residents.

“It’s just a huge impact, and it hurts folks with less resources or with disabilities much harder than it hits everybody else. It is a health equity issue in that regard,” said Cardiel.

KOB 4 reached out to City Councilor Nichole Rogers who represents this district multiple times for a comment and have not heard back.

