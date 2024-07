ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A body has been recovered from the Rio Grande Sunday evening in northwest Albuquerque.

Officials say Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue were dispatched after someone saw a body in the river near Montano. Crews removed the body from the river.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

