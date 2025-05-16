Boots in the Park returns to Albuquerque this weekend

One of the largest traveling country music festivals is returning to Albuquerque, and it's bigger than ever.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One of the largest traveling country music festivals is returning to Albuquerque, and it’s bigger than ever.

The Boots in the Park county music festival kicks off Saturday at Balloon Fiesta Park. At least a dozen country music singers are expected to take the stage. That includes Luke Combs and Cody Johnson.

Time is running out to get your tickets, the first two tiers of two-day passes are already sold out. Click here for more ticket information.