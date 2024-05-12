Bosque Brewing talks new Albuquerque locations

KOB 4 spoke with one of the co-owners of Bosque Brewing about bringing its brews to the West Side.

“It’s funny, because depending on the day, it either feels like, I can’t believe that we’re this big. And then other days, I’m like, ‘Oh, why aren’t we bigger?’” said Jess Griego, COO of Bosque Brewing.

Griego is reflecting on the company’s growth ahead of its eleventh location opening.

Right now, Griego says renovations of the former Lava Rock Brewing location off Unser are in the final stages. She says they’re getting ready to hire for about 40 positions.

“We’re interested in trying to get as many people in that are cooks, kitchen, back of house. We’re looking for all that talent, and we are really excited to have another spot on this side of town,” said Griego.

Griego says this location will have all the same food and beer you love, but this tap room will have some experimental things on draft.

“We’re just looking forward to taking the opportunity to do really small batch fun things. Here at the brewery in Bernalillo, we have limited ability to do really small experimental things. So this new space gives us an opportunity to just experiment more and to kind of get back to our roots,” Griego said.

After COVID-19, Griego says it feels good to getting back on track.

“There was a while where we felt like maybe restaurants wouldn’t come back, you know, it was just really hard to know. And so, having come out of the pandemic, having made it, you know, learned a lot of lessons along the way,” said Griego.

Bosque also just opened a new tap room in the old Applebee’s on San Mateo.

Greigo says the old Duke City Beaches location on Menaul should be open later this year. As for the Unser location, Griego says things are on track to open as soon as the end of this month.

“We’re just really looking forward to being part of this neighborhood in this community,” said Griego.

Online applications are open for the new location. Griego says they plan to have a job fair at the Unser location next week. More information on specific times can be found on their social media pages.