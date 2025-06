ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Firefighters responded to a small fire in the bosque in Northwest Albuquerque Saturday morning.

The fire started near Alameda Boulevard NW and the Rio Grande.

First responders from Bernalillo County Fire Rescue and Albuquerque Fire Rescue are working to put it out.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue recently upgraded to Level 2 patrols after a series of fires across the bosque earlier this week.

