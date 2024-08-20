Brandon Richards: Cooldown on the way for New Mexico

We could see the heat coming down near the end of this week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-pressure ridge is playing with our weather patterns in New Mexico but it may favor a cooldown as we get to the end of the week.

By Thursday, a high-pressure ridge will move east and could bring in cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares more details in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: