Brandon Richards: Fourth of July weather preview
Rain is on the horizon Wednesday evening but what does the Fourth of July look like? See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A chance of showers and storms is possible Wednesday in New Mexico but what does the Fourth of July look like?
Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares a preview of the Fourth of July weather his full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos