Brandon Richards: Mostly dry with some mountain storms
Most areas will stay hot and dry Sunday but there could be some isolated storms in the mountains. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scattered storms are popping up Saturday evening but they won’t be as numerous as Sunday will be hotter and drier.
Showers and storms will be more frequent in the mountains. Elsewhere, that warm weather continues.
