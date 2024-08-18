Brandon Richards: Mostly dry with some mountain storms

Meteorologist Brandon Richards | KOB

Brandon Richards: Evening Forecast for Aug. 17, 2024

Most areas will stay hot and dry Sunday but there could be some isolated storms in the mountains. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scattered storms are popping up Saturday evening but they won’t be as numerous as Sunday will be hotter and drier.

Showers and storms will be more frequent in the mountains. Elsewhere, that warm weather continues.

