Brandon Richards: Storms will taper off Saturday night

New Mexico is seeing storms after a Saturday of above-average warmth. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Storms will taper off Saturday night and give way to mild overnight low temperatures as we get into Sunday.

Sunday will likely be another warm day. The eastern part of New Mexico will see isolated showers and storms with storms possible in the Albuquerque metro.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares all the details in the full forecast in the video above.