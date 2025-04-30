Break-in at Los Lunas GOP office under investigation

An investigation is underway into a break-in at a Los Lunas Republican Office.

Senate Republican Spokesperson Brandon Harris says a legislative office shared by a senator, and three House members was broken into on Tuesday. Someone stole several laptops.

KOB 4 reached out to the Los Lunas Police Department for more information, but we’re still waiting to hear back.

