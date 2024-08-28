‘Breaking Butts’ initiative launched to reduce littered cigarette butts

The county is hoping to encourage the recycling of cigarettes butts before they get tossed on the ground and enter our water system.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County leaders are asking smokers to stop throwing cigarette butts on the ground, with a new initiative called “Breaking Butts.”

It’s pretty simple. If you are outside smoking, you can throw your butt into a special recycling container around the county.

You can find them at locations like UNM Hospital and the Tiny Home Village. BernCo Public Works will send the butts off to be recycled.

The paper and tobacco will be separated and shredded for composting. The plastic filters will be turned into new plastic products, like picnic benches.