Bronze medal fencer takes over Albuquerque gym

Aspiring fencers who come to Duke City Fencing get to train under an Olympian who now runs the gym.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A bronze medal Olympian is now here in Albuquerque trying to give back to the sport that gave her so much.

“I have endless amount of results as a fencer. Three-time Olympian, bronze medal in London 2012, world champion, bronze medal at the world championships,” Courtney Hurley said.

Courtney Hurley earned bronze in the individual division of the World Fencing Championships in 2018. She also helped boost her team to gold that year.

Originally a Texas native, Hurley took over Duke City Fencing in Albuquerque this month and hopes to grow the sport of fencing in New Mexico.

“New Mexico doesn’t really have that much fencing. This is the biggest club in New Mexico and I think it has a lot of potential to grow even bigger and better,” she said.

The people who train at Duke City Fencing say they love that. Students Zoe and Jackson say they love training under such an accomplished fencer like Hurley.

“I never thought I’d be able to be coached by an Olympian, it’s crazy,” Zoe said.

“It’s definitely and inspiration and it helps kind of show you can do it, you can succeed,” Jackson said.

Fencing is on the rise in the Land of Enchantment, they hope.

