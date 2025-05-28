Brother reacts to killings of family members in Albuquerque

We're hearing from a man whose parents and brothers were killed in a terrible murder suicide over the weekend.

Phillip Bockmeier is a licensed mental health councilor who now lives in Florida. He also runs a YouTube channel called “Coping Skillz.”

Albuquerque police say on Saturday his brother, Andrew Bockmeier, killed his parents, Stephen and Marcia and his brother Erik before killing himself.

In a video posted to YouTube, Phillip shared a little about the members of this family, and what happened on Saturday.

He hoped to spark change by sharing his story.

“It is, my sincere hope, that me telling this story will bring attention to the gaps in addressing mental health issues. And raising mental health awareness to actionable levels,” said Phillip in the YouTube video.

Phillip praised law enforcement and advocates in both Albuquerque, and Florida for handling contact with him following the tragic deaths of family with empathy and support.