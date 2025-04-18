Brush fire prompts evacuation in Bosque Farms

Fire crews are responding to a fast moving brush fire in Bosque Farms Thursday.

Evacuations are in effect for parts of Bosque Farms west of Bosque Loop between Lillie and Cottonwood Drive. An evacuation center is located at Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center.

The Valencia County Fire Department says it has burned structures. We don’t know how many.

