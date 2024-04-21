Budget proposal could increase entry fees at Albuquerque BioPark

There’s a proposal to raise some entry prices in Albuquerque as part of Mayor Tim Keller's proposed budget that kicks-in in July.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a proposal to raise some entry prices in Albuquerque as part of Mayor Tim Keller’s proposed budget that kicks-in in July. Those increases would apply to the BioPark, zoo, aquarium, and botanic garden.

The biggest increase would be for out-of-state visitors, that’s proposed to jump $5. For New Mexico residents, the price would go up $2 for adults and $1 for children.

KOB 4 went to the zoo Sunday to see how people felt about all the proposed changes and got some mixed reviews.

“I feel like it’s a totally normal thing to happen,” said Brian Sanchez, an Albuquerque resident.

“Honestly, I’ll be kind of sad,” said Christopher Baca, another Albuquerque resident.

Keller released his proposed budget for the next fiscal year earlier this month. The budget also says the prices for the park haven’t changed since 2017.

“We keep getting new and exciting things from the zoo and BioPark and stuff like that. So I think it’s kind of to be expected,” said Brian Sanchez, Albuquerque resident and zoo member.

Sanchez says even if prices for membership go up, that’s OK.

“I mean, if they are, that’s totally OK. I think they may be, I mean, it’s a normal thing to happen. So we’re happy to pay if that takes place,” Sanchez said. “We’re just happy to be here.”

Baca on the other hand thinks it would be sad if the prices increased because it would make things harder for some families to be able to enjoy what the BioPark has to offer.

“I do know that there’s a lot of low income families to like coming here, and they do like observing the animals that they get their kids. I feel like increasing the price here will definitely hinder them for coming to enjoy this with their families. Especially because we’re live in an economy that it might be hard for them to actually enjoy the things like this,” said Baca.

Some visitors like Felicien Niyoguahima are OK with a change as long as that money is going back towards the animals.

“If I know the price is going towards something good, like helping the animals that habitat. Yeah, I feel a little bit better about myself. But the price increases for everybody else that are coming from out of state. I don’t know how I feel about that,” said Niyoguahima.

Niyoguahima explained Happiness Alex – who was with him – is visiting from Vermont, and they don’t have a zoo where she’s from.

“I mean, I would come back. But I know how much money, but I don’t really care,” said Alex. “It’s great. It’s big. It’s fun.”

This is part of Keller’s proposed budget, nothing is set in stone yet. City council still needs to approve the budget. They’ll first have two months of public input and deliberations.

The budget has to be complete by May 30, and it would go into effect for the next fiscal year. That starts July 1.