Buffett’s Candies opens second location in NE Albuquerque

The longtime local business, Buffett’s Candies, just opened a new location across town from the beloved original store on Lomas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The longtime local business, Buffett’s Candies, just opened a new location across town from the beloved original store on Lomas.

The expansion has been a few years in the works now. Last Friday, Buffett’s had the grand opening of the new location at Academy and San Mateo.

“I think it’s my favorite candy, of any candy anywhere,” said Joan Smith, a longtime customer.

Joan has been a fan of Buffett’s Candies for decades.

KOB 4 got a look at the progress back in October 2023. Co-owner Donna Buffett says expanding has been on their minds for a while.

“We knew we had the demand that, you know, folks were asking if we would ever have other locations, maybe on the west side or up closer over to here. But also with doing that, we knew we needed some new equipment,” said Donna.

That new equipment is a huge piece of machinery. Customers can peak in through glass windows to get a close-up look at how their favorite chocolates are made.

Donna says it’s a new way families can share special memories in their store.

“So many people come up and share their stories of when their grandmother brought them in. And when they, you know, they were they grew up with Buffet’s, and one that one of the things that is so touching is that so many people allow us into their home as part of their family traditions,” Donna said.

The new location officially opened last Friday. Joan and her family say they love the expansion.

“It’s definitely like a new experience. But I don’t know, I really like it, and like how big and open it is,” said Lillie Smith.

“I thought it was great. But I was worried, is the other store gonna stay open too?” said Joan.

We had that question too.

“As long as the community supports us, and they show up over there, we will be there for as long as they will like us to be there,” said Donna.

Donna says the original location is not going anywhere.