Business owner makes changes to deal with surge in crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For seven years, Jessica Carothers has owned and operated Waxing the City in the Northeast Heights.

“This used to be an area where I never worried about anything, but that has really changed,” said Carothers.

Her perspective is changing about the area after a recent incident with a new customer on Tuesday. A woman came in for waxing services with no intention to pay.

“My employees followed her and said, ‘Ma’am, where are you going? You need to pay for your services.’ She just started to go to her car,” Carothers said.

Carothers says it’s one thing to be out a couple of hundred dollars for services and products, but it’s another when the safety of her employees is at risk.

“As she was trying to get out of the parking lot as quickly as possible, she backed her car in almost to my employee and almost hit my employee with her car,” said Carothers.

The incident is making her rethink some of her business practices.

“We absolutely can and probably will start taking credit card information from clients before their appointments. It really stinks because 99.9% of our clients are absolutely wonderful,” Carothers said.

KOB 4 wanted to talk to New Mexicans who get beauty services and get their thoughts about this practice. Those we spoke to don’t mind helping out business owners.

“I think a deposit is fine, I feel like most businesses do that and if you want to get the service then you shouldn’t have a problem with it.”

“I totally agree. I think if you are a business owner, you have to protect your assets and what you are putting into it, but I think it is a smart idea.”

As for Carothers, she did get photos of the license plate and the woman. She says police never showed up after she called, but she was able to file a police report online.

We reached out to APD about any updates on the case and are waiting to hear back.