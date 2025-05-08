Business owners along Central react to National Guard operation

Reaction is mixed to deployment of troops alongside Albuquerque police officers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the National Guard prepares for the Zia Shield operation, we wanted to hear from business owners along central.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the New Mexico National Guard will start aiding Albuquerque Police so they can focus on patrolling.

“I honestly don’t know what to really expect but anything is better than nothing so I’m looking forward to something happening,” said Kiko Torres, the Owner of Masks y Mas.

“As long as the National Guard isn’t overbearing and there isn’t violence from them towards the homeless people that need help, then I’m for it,” said Chris Losack the Owner of Astro Zombies.

Business owners in Nob Hill tell KOB things aren’t bad in their area but further down central is different story.

“Here in our little neighborhood, we don’t see too to much, there is a good police presence, but I have noticed down the street it gets, you know, in little corridors it gets dangerous with crime happening,” said Torres.

“We are doing okay in this neighborhood, but I know further east on Central has it really bad and I know that police have their hands full,” said Losack.

We took a drive down central and met Kristopher Miller with RCC Collision Center. He is no stranger to crime around his property but doesn’t know that the guard is the answer.



“I don’t see what it’s going to do, they can’t arrest anybody, they can’t clean it up. APD can’t even handle it,” said Miller, the Owner of RCC Collision Center.

He said an operation along central is only going to displace people experiencing homelessness to different parts of Albuquerque and thinks it’s time for long term solutions.



“They just need to get something done and do something about it that is going to work. They haven’t done anything that’s going to work they just shoo them away and they come right back,” said Miller.